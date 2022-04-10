comscore 7-run 7th inning lifts Hawaii past UC Riverside | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
7-run 7th inning lifts Hawaii past UC Riverside

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao (9) is mobbed by teammates after an RBI against the UC Riverside Highlanders during the seventh inning.

  Hawaii second baseman Stone Miyao makes a throw to first base after stopping a ball hit by UC Riverside infielder Sean McLeod during the sixth inning.

The University of Hawaii baseball team absorbed UC Riverside’s best blows, then responded with two runs in the sixth and seven in the seventh to surge to Saturday night’s 11-7 victory over UC Riverside at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

