No. 8 Hawaii opened its final homestand of the beach volleyball season by splitting its matches with No. 7 Grand Canyon and No. 6 Loyola Marymount on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

UH’s No. 2 flight of Kylin Loker and Sarah Penner bounced back after dropping the decisive point in a 3-2 loss to Grand Canyon to finish off a 3-2 Rainbow Wahine victory over Loyola Marymount.

LMU earned wins at the No. 3 and 4 flights to take a 2-1 lead in the dual. UH’s No. 1 flight of Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle earned a tying point with a 21-14, 22-20 win over Reka Orsi Toth and Megan Rice. Loken and Penner then closed out a 25-23, 21-17 win over Marine Kinna and Avery Poppinga to knock off the Lions.

Glagau and Van Sickle began their day with a 21-15, 21-12 win over Grand Canyon’s Anaya Evans and Jess Vastine to knot the dual at 2-2. GCU’s Allison Hansen and Allanis Navas then defeated Loker and Penner 21-15, 21-13 in the clincher.

UH (18-11) will play both teams again today on senior day at the Ching Complex. UH faces LMU at 1 p.m. and GCU at 5. Penner and Hali Galloway will be honored after UH’s home finale.

Hawaii comes up short in softball

The Hawaii softball team dropped a seesaw affair with Cal Poly on Saturday, falling 8-7 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The two teams exchanged leads five times. The Rainbow Wahine (13-14, 5-5 Big West) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, fueled by back-to-back home runs from Nawai Kaupe and Maya Nakamura. But Cal Poly (11-21, 6-6 Big West) tied the game in the sixth when Juju Sargent scored on a wild pitch, then took the lead off Kai Barrett’s RBI single. The Mustangs’ Kate Judy, pitching in relief, then retired the next six Hawaii batters to end the game and earn the win.

Hilo tops HPU in baseball

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team held off visiting Hawaii Pacific’s rally, winning 10-7 at Wong Stadium on Saturday.

Joseph Gallagher and Jaryn Kanbara each hit two-run home runs for the Vulcans (23-13, 12-11 PacWest), who led 10-0 after five innings. The Sharks (17-17, 11-12) then scored four runs in the sixth, before adding a run in the eighth and two in the ninth.

The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was suspended in the sixth inning due to rain. The game will be resumed at 10:30 a.m. today ahead of the nonconference doubleheader.

BIG WEST WOMEN

Grand Canyon 3, Hawaii 2

at Ching Courts

Doubles

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Anaya Evans/Jess Vastine (GCU) 21-15, 21-12

2. Allison Hansen/Allanis Navas (GCU) def. Kylin Loker/Sarah Penner (UH) 21-15, 21-13

3. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Tegan DeFalco/Samaya Morin (GCU) 21-14, 21-16

4. Abbie Hughes/Krista Rowan (GCU) def. Jaime Santer/Megan Widener (UH) 21-19, 21-19

5. Cami Sanchez/Dana Roskic (GCU) def. Ilihia Huddleston/Riley Wagoner (UH) 22- 20, 21-15

Hawaii 3, Loyola Marymount 2

at Ching Courts

Doubles

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Reka Orsi Toth/Megan Rice (LMU) 21- 14, 22-20

2. Kylin Loker/Sarah Penner (UH) def. Marine Kinna/Avery Poppinga (LMU) 25-23, 21-17

3. Macy Gordon/Vilhelmiina Prihti (LMU) def. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) 21- 17, 21-16

4. Isabelle Reffel/Jacinda Ramirez (LMU) def. Jaime Santer/Megan Widener (UH) 20-22, 24-22, 16-14