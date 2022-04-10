Saint Louis seniors stretch win streak to 10
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Cody Antone of Saint Louis slid into third in fourth inning on Saturday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis’ Kahiau Schenk pitches on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree