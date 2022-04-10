Saint Louis seniors stretch win streak to 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis’ senior day celebration started before its final game of the regular season was over. Read more

With all eight of its 12th-grade position players in the starting lineup, the state’s No. 1-ranked team scored 12 runs in the fourth inning of a 14-1 blowout of Mid-Pacific to earn its 10th consecutive win on Saturday at Ala Wai Field.

Aiva Arquette finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Andrew Dolan-Lewis went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs for Saint Louis (12-1-1), which had already clinched a state-tournament berth and the top seed in the second-round tournament that begins this week.

All eight seniors scored in the bottom of the fourth as a close game quickly turned into a celebration for a Crusaders group that has outscored its opponents 54-15 since playing to a 2-2 tie against Maryknoll on March 17.

“This senior class, you know, I think success comes from preparation and hard work, and they have shown the underclassmen what it takes to work,” Saint Louis coach George Gusman said. “You don’t get something like this too often. They are pretty special.”

The Crusaders are used to playing close games this season, earning six of their first eight wins by two runs or fewer.

Saturday’s 14 runs on 10 hits were a season high.

“We’ve been with each other since seventh and eighth grade,” Arquette said of his classmates. “It’s unbelievable. We’ve been trying to accomplish these goals from the very beginning.”

Arquette’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the third inning gave Saint Louis its first lead of the game at 2-1.

Mid-Pacific scored first on Draven Nushida’s two-out single up the middle that scored Coen Goeas, who singled to left off Saint Louis starter Kahiau Schenk in the top of the second.

Saint Louis tied it in the bottom of the frame when a two-out error at third allowed Ryan Wa’alani to score.

The first 10 batters in the bottom of the fourth inning all reached base and came around to score as Saint Louis sent 17 total to the plate.

Dolan-Lewis ripped a two-run double to left and Arquette added a two-run single.

Xander Sielken had two RBI singles in the same in ning and Wa’alani and Cody Antone both scored twice.

“It just fuels you and you go up to hit and there’s a weight off your shoulders,” Sielken said of watching everyone reach base. “This is a real special class. All of our seniors are committed and all are leaders on the team for the younger ones.”

Saint Louis’ two senior pitchers, Schenk and Ray Seabury, each threw two innings before sophomore Sean Yamaguchi finished it off with a scoreless fifth.

The tournament will begin this week with six of the seven teams playing on the first day. Saint Louis, as the top seed, won’t play again until Saturday.

Mid-Pacific (9-5) would clinch the No. 2 seed with a Kamehameha loss to ‘Iolani on Monday in a make-up game. A Warriors win would put Kamehameha (8-4-1) second and Mid-Pacific third. Maryknoll and Punahou finished the regular season tied for fourth at 8-5-1.

Three teams from the league will advance to the state tournament.

—

ILH

Saint Louis 14, Mid-Pacific 1

W—Ray Seabury. L—Kodey Shojinaga

Leading hitters—MPI: Karter Wong 2-3.

StL: Xander Sielken 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Aiva Arquette 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Makamae DuPont run, 3 RBI; Ryson Waalani 3 runs; Cody Antone 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Dolan-Lewis 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Punahou 10, Maryknoll 4

W—Braden Blackwell. L—Parker Grant.

Leading hitters—Mryk: Noah Hata run, 2 RBI. Pun: Nolan Souza 2-4, 2 runs; Kaikea Harrison 2-3, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Joey Wilson 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kila Kaniho 2 RBI.

Kamehameha 10, Pac-Five 5

W—Kodie Ecks Hanawahine. L—Zach Holm

Leading hitters—KS: Elijah Ickes 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Miecah Andres 2 RBI; Jayden Montero 2 runs; Cody Branco 3 runs. P5: Ace Perry 2-3, run; Ezra Lee run, 2 RBI.

Damien 5, ‘Iolani 4

W—Jameison Pabalan. L—Brandon Wada.