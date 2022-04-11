L.A. Sparks take Atwell as 1st Rainbow Wahine drafted since ‘97

University of Hawaii forward Amy Atwell was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round of today’s WNBA Draft.

Atwell was the 27th overall pick and became the second UH player selected in the draft. The graduate student from South Perth, Australia, is the first Rainbow Wahine taken since Judy Mosley was picked by the Sacramento Monarchs in the first round of the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997.

Atwell finished her UH career as the program’s career leader in 3-point shots made with 205 and set the single-season mark with 76 this season. She was named the Big West Player of the Year and helped lead the Rainbow Wahine to the conference’s regular season and tournament titles. She capped her six-year college career by hitting six 3-pointers in a 29-point, 13-rebound performance against Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 in Waco, Texas.

“I’m just incredibly proud of her for her work and she’s earned this opportunity,” UH coach Laura Beeman said. “I think the body of work speaks for itself. But definitely going to the NCAA Tournament and having the opportunity to be seen on a completely different level, obviously that doesn’t hurt either.”

Atwell led the Wahine with 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season and received the team’s Ah Chew Goo Most Valuable Player award on Saturday. She finished with 1,270 points in her career and ranks seventh in program history.