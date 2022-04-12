Kauai deputy police chief stopped at airport after issued firearm found in carry-on bag

Kauai Police Department Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen was stopped at Lihue Airport after his department-issued firearm that he “failed to remove” was found in his carry-on bag.

KPD in a news release today said that Olsen was passing through a security checkpoint Friday morning when Transportation Security Administration representatives stopped him after finding the firearm in his bag.

The news release said Olsen carries a backpack to work with a safe-keeping pocket that holds his firearm, based on preliminary information. He failed to remove the firearm before checking in at the airport.

Olsen was released to travel to the mainland for a personal matter. The firearm was held for safekeeping and released to the police department. No citations or arrests were made.

TSA is investigating the incident, and an internal KPD investigation will determine is department polices were violated.