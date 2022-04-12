Woman in her 30s dies while surfing off Portlock

A woman has died after she ran into trouble while surfing in waters in East Honolulu this morning.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call for a missing surfer described to be in her 30s at a surf break known as “Seconds” off of Portlock at about 9:50 a.m., according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

The department noted mobile lifeguards respond to emergencies in the area as there are no lifeguard towers there.

Lifeguards on personal watercraft found the woman and brought her to the Maunalua Bay boat ramp where first responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the surfer to no avail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.