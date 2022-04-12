Off the News: Popping up a rainy-day fiscal umbrella

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige’s request for a $1 billion replenishment of the state’s rainy-day fund got little applause as legislators convened, but the budgeting’s not done yet. He told the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast Monday that he believes at least $500 million is needed to bolster state finances from a future emergency such as COVID-19.

“Should we have another surge, we might be on our own,” Ige said.

Judging by congressional balking about the current $10 billion pandemic infusion bill, he’s probably right.

To be safe, not sorry: vaxx and mask

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Hawaii, as the highly contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant becomes dominant nationwide. “This is not going to be eradicated and it’s not going to be eliminated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Monday.

National strategy has changed with the recognition that COVID-19 may be here to stay. Minimizing harm from infection by encouraging vaccines and boosters is the focus. Wearing an effective mask is optional, but remains a valuable option for seniors and those with chronic health conditions, or those in close contact with vulnerable people. If in doubt, wear a mask or don’t go out.