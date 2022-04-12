A refreshing dessert

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A trifle is a classic English dessert that is served in a straight-sided glass bowl to show off its colorful layers. It is usually made with a soft cake, custard and fruit. Now, you can make the refreshing dessert using individual jelly jars or even empty furikake containers. Anything goes as you can also use all store-bought ingredients. Use fresh or frozen fruit, bought cake or brioche bread, flavored yogurt, granola and ready-to-eat whipped cream. This is so easy to assemble that it is a perfect activity with your toddler.

And why restrict this to dessert? It would make a perfect brunch offering.

English Trifle

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces frozen mixed berries or mixed fresh fruit

• 3 tablespoons powdered sugar

• Half 10 3/4-ounce loaf pound cake, yellow cake or brioche, cubed or broken into pieces, defrosted, if frozen

• 32 ounces vanilla or fruit-flavored yogurt, substitute Greek

or plain yogurt sweetened with honey or sugar

• 2 cups granola

• Whipped cream, ready in a can, frozen whipped topping or whipping cream prepared with powdered sugar

• Optional: Cut fruit or granola for garnish

Directions:

In a glass bowl or in clear glass canning jars, place a layer of the mixed berries mixed with powdered sugar. Place them on the outside of the glass first so they are visible through the glass, then work your way to the center. Add a layer of the pound cake, then yogurt, then granola. Top with whipped cream. Garnish with a few fresh berries or a sprinkle of granola.

Serve immediately or cover with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate for dinner or breakfast.

Makes 6-8 servings.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.