Plant-based perfection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new plant-based biz just rolled onto the scene. Enter Veek Plant Based Burger, which just opened last month, according to business owner Yuki Suzuki. Read more

A new plant-based biz just rolled onto the scene. Enter Veek Plant Based Burger, which just opened last month, according to business owner Yuki Suzuki.

“The name ‘Veek’ comes from the idea that we are vegan seekers who are always looking to evolve,” Suzuki says.

All menu items are made from 100% plant-based ingredients. The business currently offers four different burgers, per Suzuki.

“Our two most popular burgers are the original Veek burger ($16.59) and the melty lava ($15.89),” Suzuki says. “The Veek burger comes with a plant-based patty, mashed avocado, fresh tomato, raw sprouts and chipotle aioli sauce; it’s the perfect balance between ‘meat’ and veggie. Meanwhile, the melty lava is perfect for cheese lovers.

“Either of these burgers also pairs well with our housemade craft cola ($5.50) that’s made from a combination of carefully selected spices and fresh citrus,” she adds. “It’s extremely refreshing and healthy; you must try it.”

Other menu items include a teri burger ($15.89), breakfast burger ($12.68) and Veek chili ($8.45). All burgers come with roasted potato wedges and kale.

“We’re extremely excited to embark on this new adventure,” Suzuki says. “All of our sauces are homemade, and we actively use local ingredients and local produce — no artificial ingredients or flavors are used. We are confident in the taste and style of our burgers, as our main chef, Takashi Kobayashi, has worked very hard to achieve the perfect balance of flavor. We will be creating a meat-free brunch soon for you all to enjoy.”

For updates on this food truck’s location, follow the business on Instagram (@veekplantbasedburger). Its hours vary, depending on its location. Previous locations have included Mother Waldron Park (in Kakaako) and Koko Head Elementary School.

“Our menu is super popular and you will never believe it’s plant based,” Suzuki says. “Once you try it, you will definitely come back.”

Veek Plant Based Burger

Various locations

Instagram: @veekplantbasedburger

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay

How to order: In person only