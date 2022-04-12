comscore Plant-based perfection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Plant-based perfection

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:02 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    You make me meltMelty lava ($15.89) features a plant-based patty topped with housemade cheddar sauce, tomato, grilled mushrooms and onions.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    The Veek chili ($8.45)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Co-owner Yoshiko Kobayashi, chef Takashi Kobayashi and co-owner Yuki Suzuki

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    The Veek burger ($16.59)

A new plant-based biz just rolled onto the scene. Enter Veek Plant Based Burger, which just opened last month, according to business owner Yuki Suzuki. Read more

Previous Story
Yes, you can make salmon on the stovetop
Next Story
A Royal Brunch

Scroll Up