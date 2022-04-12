Plant-based perfection
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
You make me meltMelty lava ($15.89) features a plant-based patty topped with housemade cheddar sauce, tomato, grilled mushrooms and onions.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
The Veek chili ($8.45)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Co-owner Yoshiko Kobayashi, chef Takashi Kobayashi and co-owner Yuki Suzuki
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
The Veek burger ($16.59)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree