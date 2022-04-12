That’s all, yolks!
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Crab cake benedict ($28.95) with poached eggs
PHOTO COURTESY FRESH BITES HAWAII
Portuguese sausage eggs benedict ($13.95)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Caviar and lobster eggs benedict ($31) with two poached eggs, hollandaise and wilted kale
-
PHOTO COURTESY IL LUPINO TRATTORIA & WINE BAR
Smoked salmon and lobster benedict combo ($33, part of the royal breakfast)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree