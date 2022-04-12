That’s all, yolks!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

April 16 is National Eggs Benedict Day — and there’s no better way to start the day than with these luxe breakfast options. Read more

April 16 is National Eggs Benedict Day — and there’s no better way to start the day than with these luxe breakfast options.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse recently launched a new breakfast menu; in addition to steak and eggs, diners can enjoy a variety of eggs Benedicts. The classic Benedict ($15.95) boasts the eatery’s thick-cut bacon, but unique selections include the fillet Benedict ($29.95) — which comes with Wolfgang’s petite fillet — and crab cake Benedict ($28.95). The latter comes with two large crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin. All eggs Benedicts are served with a choice of rosemary potatoes or a mixed greens salad.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Royal Hawaiian Center

2301 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-922-3600

Instagram: @Wolfgangswaikiki

Fresh Bites Hawaii

This brunch spot is known for its signature soft, chewy mochi waffles, Fresh Bites features a variety of mochi waffle eggs Benedicts on its menu. Choose from Canadian bacon, California avocado, smoked salmon eggs Bennies and more. Of the different choices, the Hawaiian kalua pork ($13.95) and Portuguese sausage eggs Benedicts ($13.95) are the most popular. All mochi waffle eggs Benedicts come with diners’ choice of breakfast tater tots or fresh greens.

Fresh Bites Hawaii

2334 S. King St., Honolulu

808-425-4574

Instagram: @freshbiteshawaii

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi

During Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi’s Sunday brunch (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), diners can feast on the luxe caviar and lobster eggs Benedict ($31). This savory dish features two poached eggs, hollandaise and wilted kale. It’s one of the more popular, seafood-centric entrées on the menu. Other brunch choices include brown butter banana waffles with dulce de leche ($16), open-face seafood omelet ($29) and chicken and waffles ($26).

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 322, Honolulu

808-924-1849

royyamaguchi.com/eatinghouse1849-Waikiki

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar

This Waikiki eatery’s breakfast menu is offered daily from 8 a.m. to noon. A variety of eggs Benny options abound, including a traditional eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon ($19), smoked salmon Benedict ($28) and lobster Benedict ($29).

Feeling luxe? The Royal Breakfast ($33) is an increasingly popular option if you’re looking to treat yourself. It features a smoked salmon and lobster Benedict combo with tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, Maui onions, capers, asparagus and rosemary potatoes. The Royal Breakfast also includes a fresh-squeezed orange juice or mimosa.

Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar

Royal Hawaiian Center

2233 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-922-3400

illupino.com

Instagram: @Illupino