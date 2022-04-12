comscore That’s all, yolks! | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
That’s all, yolks!

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:52 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Crab cake benedict ($28.95) with poached eggs

  • PHOTO COURTESY FRESH BITES HAWAII

    Portuguese sausage eggs benedict ($13.95)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Caviar and lobster eggs benedict ($31) with two poached eggs, hollandaise and wilted kale

  • PHOTO COURTESY IL LUPINO TRATTORIA & WINE BAR

    Smoked salmon and lobster benedict combo ($33, part of the royal breakfast)

April 16 is National Eggs Benedict Day — and there’s no better way to start the day than with these luxe breakfast options. Read more

