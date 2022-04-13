These pork chops boast a velvety glaze

Fruit and mustard are two classic accompaniments to pork, and really, a juicy chop doesn’t need much more than that for a sweet and tangy sauce. Mix together water, grainy mustard and any fruit preserve that’s good with pork like cherry, fig, peach or apricot. Sear bone-in pork chops mostly on one side to prevent overcooking, then pour the fruit-mustard mixture into the skillet while they rest. The pork will stay moist, and its juices will have time to mingle with the sauce. Then just slice the pork and drape it in the velvety two-ingredient glaze. Eat with mashed or roasted potatoes and a green salad.

Pork Chops With Jammy-Mustard Glaze

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons cherry, fig, peach or apricot preserves, plus more if needed

• 2 tablespoons wholegrain mustard, plus more if needed

• 4 (1/2- to 3/4-inch thick) pork rib chops (1 1/2 to 2 pounds)

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons neutral oil (such as canola or grapeseed)

Directions:

In a small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup water, the preserves and the mustard. Set near the stove. Pat the pork chops dry, and season all over with salt and pepper.

In a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet, heat the oil over medi um-high. Add the pork chops and cook, occasionally pressing down to make good contact with the skillet, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, flip the chops and cook until opaque on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour in the jam-mustard mixture, turn off the heat, and let rest for 5 minutes.

Transfer the chops to plates, then return the skillet to medium-low heat and simmer, scraping up browned bits, until the sauce has thickened slightly, 1 to 3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Every jam is different, so if it’s too sweet, add more mustard, salt or black pepper; if it’s too salty, add a little more jam; if it’s too intense or thick, add a little more water; if it’s flat, add salt. Spoon sauce over the pork chops.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.