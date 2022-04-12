Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia embark on voyage to Tahiti
- By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:18 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hokule‘a crew members set sail Monday from Sand Island for Hilo. The Hikianalia is pictured in the background.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, crew members and family held a pule before the voyaging canoes left.
