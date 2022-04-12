comscore Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia embark on voyage to Tahiti | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia embark on voyage to Tahiti

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hokule‘a crew members set sail Monday from Sand Island for Hilo. The Hikianalia is pictured in the background.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, crew members and family held a pule before the voyaging canoes left.

The Polynesian voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia departed from Sand Island at about 11:15 a.m. Monday on the first leg of their sail to Tahiti. The Kealaikahiki Voyage is focused on preparing the next generation of crew members for the momentous Moananuiakea Voyage, a five-year circumnavigation of the Pacific set to launch in 2023. Read more

