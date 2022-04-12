comscore No. 1 Crusaders still have 2 doubters in weekly baseball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 Crusaders still have 2 doubters in weekly baseball poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

No doubt for the red-hot Saint Louis Crusaders. Read more

Previous Story
BeachBows swept on senior night

Scroll Up