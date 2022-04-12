Hawaii Prep World | Sports No. 1 Crusaders still have 2 doubters in weekly baseball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! No doubt for the red-hot Saint Louis Crusaders. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. No doubt for the red-hot Saint Louis Crusaders. The hottest team in prep baseball closed the regular season with a 14-1 rout of Mid-Pacific to finish 12-1-1 in the ILH. Saint Louis retained its No. 1 ranking in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, riding a 10-game win streak. No. 2 Baldwin and No. 5 Waiakea also collected first-place votes. Baldwin is 9-0 in Maui Interscholastic League play (11-2 overall). Waiakea is 5-0 in Big Island Interscholastic Federation action. Kalani returned to the rankings at No. 10 after wins over Farrington and Kailua. The Falcons replaced Pearl City, which dropped out after a close loss to Mililani. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 11, 2022 Rank School (1st place) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (9) (20-1-1, 12-1-1 ILH) 118 1 2. Baldwin (1) (11-2, 9-0 MIL) 105 2 3. Mid-Pacific (15-6, 9-5 ILH) 88 4 4. Kamehameha (12-5-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 80 3 5. Waiakea (1) (5-0 BIIF) 70 5-T 6. Punahou (11-6-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 66 5-T 7. Maryknoll (10-6-1, 8-5-1 ILH) 53 7 8. Maui (7-6-1, 7-2 MIL) 17 9 9. (tie) Hilo (2-1 BIIF) 16 10 9. (tie) Kalani (8-2 OIA East) 16 NR No longer in Top 10: Pearl City (No. 8). Also receiving votes: Pearl City 15, Mililani 14, Kailua 2. ——— Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser Previous Story BeachBows swept on senior night