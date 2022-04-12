No. 1 Crusaders still have 2 doubters in weekly baseball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No doubt for the red-hot Saint Louis Crusaders.

The hottest team in prep baseball closed the regular season with a 14-1 rout of Mid-Pacific to finish 12-1-1 in the ILH. Saint Louis retained its No. 1 ranking in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, riding a 10-game win streak.

No. 2 Baldwin and No. 5 Waiakea also collected first-place votes. Baldwin is 9-0 in Maui Interscholastic League play (11-2 overall). Waiakea is 5-0 in Big Island Interscholastic Federation action.

Kalani returned to the rankings at No. 10 after wins over Farrington and Kailua. The Falcons replaced Pearl City, which dropped out after a close loss to Mililani.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 11, 2022

Rank School (1st place) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (9) (20-1-1, 12-1-1 ILH) 118 1

2. Baldwin (1) (11-2, 9-0 MIL) 105 2

3. Mid-Pacific (15-6, 9-5 ILH) 88 4

4. Kamehameha (12-5-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 80 3

5. Waiakea (1) (5-0 BIIF) 70 5-T

6. Punahou (11-6-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 66 5-T

7. Maryknoll (10-6-1, 8-5-1 ILH) 53 7

8. Maui (7-6-1, 7-2 MIL) 17 9

9. (tie) Hilo (2-1 BIIF) 16 10

9. (tie) Kalani (8-2 OIA East) 16 NR

No longer in Top 10: Pearl City (No. 8).

Also receiving votes: Pearl City 15, Mililani 14, Kailua 2.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser