Big West Freshman of the Year joining Hawaii women’s basketball team

Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu, a former ‘Iolani standout and reigning Big West Freshman of the Year, is joining the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team as a transfer, the school announced today.

Wahinekapu was the 2020 Star-Advertiser Player of the Year and signed with Cal State Fullerton coming out of high school. The 5-foot-7 guard led the Titans and ranked fifth in the Big West with 14.7 points per game and 3.7 assists per game on her way to being named the conference’s top freshman.

She closed the season with a 26-point performance in Cal State Fullerton’s loss to UC Irvine in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev.

“We are excited to welcome Lily back home and into our ohana,” UH coach Laura Beeman said in a release. “Her body of work both on and off the court speaks for itself. She is a tremendous player and as a person she will add more aloha to our locker room.”

Wahinekapu will join her sister, Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu, on next season’s Rainbow Wahine roster. Jovi was named this season’s All-State Player of the Year after helping ‘Iolani win the state championship.