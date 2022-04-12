comscore WNBA’s Sparks draft Rainbow Wahine’s Amy Atwell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

WNBA’s Sparks draft Rainbow Wahine’s Amy Atwell

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
    Former Hawaii forward Amy Atwell will get her shot in the WNBA after being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday.

Amy Atwell had already checked most of the boxes on her goal chart for her final season of college basketball. Read more

