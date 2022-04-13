Honolulu City Council passes controversial bill on short-term rentals

The Honolulu City Council passed a controversial bill today that would crack down on short-term rentals.

The new rules which were introduced by request from Mayor Rick Blangiardi would notably change the minimum stay to three months from 30 days for short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals would mostly only be allowed in resort-zoned areas on the island in Koolina, Kuilima, Makaha and parts of Waikiki. The only exception is that there are some apartment-zoned areas in close proximity to resort areas that will also allow Transient Vacation Rentals, where short-term guests would be able to rent the entire property and B&Bs where someone must live on the property long-term, but rooms can be rented to others for short periods of time.

It increases the cost of registration for legal short-term rentals and prohibits on-street parking for vacation rentals in communities zoned as rural, residential or apartment-use.

The measure passes in an 8-1 vote. Council Member Andria Tupola was the only member to vote against the measure. Although Council members Heidi Tsuneyoshi and Carol Fukunaga voted with reservations.

The measure is being transmitted to Blangiardi for his signature, which he is expected to give as it was introduced by his request.