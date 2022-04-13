comscore La Pietra seventh grader Emma Maldarelli wins Hawaii State Spelling Bee crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
La Pietra seventh grader Emma Maldarelli wins Hawaii State Spelling Bee crown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • COURTESY LA PIETRA Emma Maldarelli

    Emma Maldarelli

A seventh grader from La Pietra-Hawaii School for Girls was crowned the 2022 Hawaii State Spelling Bee champion. Emma Maldarelli won March’s competition and will represent Hawaii at the Scripps National Spelling Bee to be held May 30 to June 3 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland. Read more

