Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced the promotion of Andrew Giles. Giles started his Kaiser Permanente career in 2015 as director of Environmental Services &Patient Transport. Most recently, he served as assistant administrator, Hospital Operations &Support Services, where he helped manage day-to-day operations and support services.

Goodsill Anderson Quinn &Stifel has announced the addition of Jamie Fukumoto as counsel and will practice in corporate and captive insurance sections. For more than eight years while working for large law firms including Nishimura &Asahi and Ma­tsuo &Kosugi, Fukumoto has represented public and multinational corporations and private equity funds in connection with multijurisdictional transactions. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law and was awarded the Kashiwagi Japanese Studies Fund Scholarship.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Allan Pollack has joined its Honolulu office as an independent agent. He was formerly a Realtor-associate at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Hawaii Realty. He is double-­licensed in New York and Hawaii.

