Allisen Corpuz appreciates the view out of the window a little bit more these days.

The pandemic shutdown followed by a hectic golf schedule kept Corpuz away from home for nearly two years before she made her way back to Hawaii last December. So the Punahou alumna made sure to take a moment to savor the approach into Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on her flight home for the holidays.

“It always just looks so green when I come back,” Corpuz said. “Every time I come back, I look out the plane window and it’s so pretty.”

The December trip home was no doubt sweetened by having secured her LPGA Tour card earlier that month. That distinction carried with it the opportunity for another return last week, this time in advance of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.

Corpuz, whose professional dreams began as a youngster hanging outside the ropes at the LPGA Tour’s Hawaii events, will make her second appearance in the event — and first as a pro — in today’s 8:39 a.m. group teeing off at No. 1 on the Ewa Beach course.

“We used to come out to this event pretty much every year,” said Corpuz, the lone Hawaii entrant in the 144-player field.

“Just watching all the ladies, getting all the signatures and just being able to meet them was really inspirational and set me on the track of, ‘I want to be out there someday.’ I just kept playing and now I’m here.”

A prominent name in local golf since playing in the 2008 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links at age 10, Corpuz made her Lotte debut as a Punahou senior in 2016 when she won a playoff in the Sunday qualifier to nab the final spot in the field. Corpuz opened her two-day stay at Ko Olina Golf Club with a 77 and followed with a 72.

“I think it was more about the experience, whereas now I am trying to make the cut, trying to play well.” Corpuz said. “I’m just as excited, if not more excited, to be here this year.”

Corpuz went on to capture the girls title at the HHSAA/David Ishii Foundation Championships in a playoff with Punahou teammate Mariel Galdiano, then embarked on a decorated college career at USC.

She was named a first-team All-American by Golfweek in 2020 and was a third-team selection in 2018 and again last year following a senior season in which she reached No. 1 in the nation.

She took the next step in her progression by advancing out of the first two stages of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament to earn a spot in the Q-Series in December in Mobile, Ala. She emerged from the eight-round grind over two weeks in a tie for 16th at 11 under to earn her LPGA Tour Card in her first attempt.

“I think mentally it’s a lot to be out there for two weeks in a row … and across three courses,” Corpuz said. “So just the preparation was a lot; just knowing where my game needs to be, maybe where I struggled or where my strengths are, just figuring out where to focus for each week. And just seeing how other girls prepare really helps.”

She opened her rookie season with a tie for 30th in the 54-hole LPGA Drive On Championship in February in Fort Myers, Fla. She missed the cut at the JTBC Classic last month before returning home for this week’s tournament.

While the field will be adjusting to the nuances at Hoakalei — the third course to host the event in as many years — Corpuz finds herself surrounded by familiar faces this week.

“I come to register and I know (the volunteers) just from being around the game growing up,” she said. “A lot of them are my friends’ parents. It’s been really special to just see a lot of people I haven’t seen in a while and just enjoy my time at home.“

As for the course, Corpuz played a U.S. Open qualifier at Hoakalei as a sixth grader back in 2010, but spent most of her time growing up playing at Kapolei Golf Club, site of last year’s Lotte Championship, and Hawaii Prince.

Even so, there is comfort in playing back home, particularly in the winds that can whip through the Ernie Els-designed layout.

“Everything is in really good shape,” Corpuz said. “The grass is really good, (the course is) playing a little long. It’s definitely going to be challenging this week, but there are also some really good birdie opportunities out there.”