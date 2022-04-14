comscore Committee seeks details on lawmaker’s DUI arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Committee seeks details on lawmaker’s DUI arrest

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Sharon Har

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Sharon Har

A special House committee reviewing state Rep. Sharon Har’s conduct the night she was arrested on — and later acquitted of — drunken driving charges in 2021 on Wednesday asked for a written explanation of why she went out at night during the height of COVID-19 while on medication for a respiratory ailment and drank alcohol. Read more

