When your name is Blaze, you’re expected to provide a spark.

In the University of Hawaii baseball team’s revised pitching rotation, Blaze Koali‘i Pontes will be the Rainbow Warriors’ starter against Cal State Bakersfield in today’s opener of a three-game series on the CSUB campus.

Cade Halemanu and Andy Archer are the ’Bows’ usual first two starting pitchers to a Big West series. But this series was moved up a day to observe Easter Sunday as a holiday. Halemanu will remain as the Friday starter. Dalton Renne, who did not allow a hit through the first six innings against UC Riverside last week, will start on Saturday.

UH coach Rich Hill is hopeful of using the stack approach for the first two games, with Buddie Pindel and Archer available as bridge pitchers to closers Tai Atkins and Cameron Hagan.

Hill emphasized these are “probable” starters, with script alterations available if necessary. For now, Hill is turning to a pitcher who has been dependable this month. Since squandering a two-run lead in the ninth against Long Beach State, Pontes has allowed two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings in the ensuing four appearances. During that span, Pontes has a 1.35 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.

“That’s why we plug him into that game one starter role,” Hill said of Pontes. “He’s held his velocity — whatever 91, 93 at pitch No. 60 — I think he can build on that. He’s pitched with more confidence. After that Long Beach State game, he had more self-reflection and came out of the thing a lot more competitive. I’ve seen him a little more durable, a little more longevity.”

Hill said Pontes’ fastball complements a slider that frustrates right-handed hitters and a change-up that maddens lefties. “Two or three times through the lineup to get to Buddie Pindel,” Hill said of Pontes’ assignment.

On Sunday, Renne went 6 1/3 innings, the longest outing for a UH pitcher this season. Hill said that performance earned a start for this weekend. Maybe. If needed, Renne also could be summoned on Friday as a bridge pitcher. Most likely, Renne will held to Saturday because he is coming off a game in which he threw 62 pitches, second-most this season, while dealing with oblique issues.

Hill has expressed confidence in left-hander Tai Atkins, who has impressed in back-to-back outings. Atkins has expanded from a speciality role. “Hybrid is the word I like to use with Tai,” Hill said. “Right-handers have a hard time hitting him, too. It’s a matter if he comes in, is he going to fill up the zone that day? And usually you can tell right away.”