Mindy Pennybacker: Hawaii female surfers continue breakout run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mindy Pennybacker: Hawaii female surfers continue breakout run

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Maui’s Skylar Lickle won the second Red Bull Magnitude, winning the Overall Performer Award and a $35,000 prize. Above, she surfed Jaws in January.

Hawaiian spring surf has arrived with brisk easterly trades scouring the seas, and after a long, above- average North Shore big-wave season, fresh wave energy is pulsing into Oahu’s South Shore and surfers are sifting through town breaks for nuggets — those shiny little, pop-up rides — while hoping for big, outside bombs. Read more

