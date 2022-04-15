Pedestrian, 46, dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver on Maui

A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after an alleged drunk driver hit him in Wailuku Thursday night.

The collision occurred on Honoapiilani Highway, approximately 0.3 miles south of Kuikahi Drive at about 8:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old Waianae man was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the solid white line and struck the pedestrian who was either walking or running on the right shoulder, the Maui Police Department said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Toyota driver was not injured.

Traffic investigators suspected alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

This is Maui County’s ninth traffic-related fatality this year compared to two at the samem time last year.