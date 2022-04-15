comscore University of Hawaii gets funding for weather research | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii gets funding for weather research

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has been named to a consortium of institutions that will share $360 million over the next three years to conduct research that will help weather authorities better forecast episodes of flooding in rivers and streams, among other things. Read more

