Brandon MacGregor and Tali Moe cherish roster spots

Both are walk-ons for the University of Hawaii football team.

“I have a different appreciation for being able to play,” said MacGregor, who was a videographer for the Warriors last season before earning a roster spot at a walk-on tryout. “Some of the guys say, ‘(Practice is) so early.’ I tell them, we get to do this. We’re grown men playing a kid’s game. It’s so much fun.”

Moe, a 2021 Waimea High graduate, worked three jobs and took five classes in the fall to prepare for this opportunity. Similar to MacGregor, Moe was added to the spring roster after acing the walk-on audition.

“Every day, I’m glad to be here,” said Moe, noting Waimea’s 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. “I’ve been training since my last game as a junior. There were a lot of stressful times. I’m blessed to be out here and working.”

Both are looking forward to playing in the spring game on Saturday. The offense-versus-defense scrimmage is part of Island Day festivities at the Ching Complex. Beginning at 4 p.m., Rebel SoulJahz will perform for an hour at neighboring Les Murakami Stadium. The spring game will kick off at about 6 p.m.

“This game right here is what I’ve been working for the past two years,” MacGregor said. “If I want to show the coaches, show my teammates, what I can do, I have to go out there and perform. I have to take everything I’ve learned and put it together, and just work hard, and get it done on the field.”

MacGregor, who grew up in Pittsburgh and California, took the circuitous route to Manoa. After graduating from Paloma High in California, MacGregor went back to Pittsburgh to take care of his ailing mother. He attended a community college, and then Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in physics and minored in geology and mathematics. He eventually moved to Hawaii, where he was admitted into UH’s earth and planetary science program. His emphasis is studying volcanoes.

MacGregor, 27, joined the Warriors as a videographer who shot practices last year. But he excelled at the tryout in February, and was added as a linebacker. The first spring practice, the 5-foot-11, 230-pound MacGregor was moved to defensive end.

“This whole experience has been amazing,” MacGregor said. “The sense of family and ‘braddahhood’ is strong. Every day (teammates) are helping me and seeing how I’m doing. The leaders, people like Jonah (Panoke), are trying to make me better. I’m blessed to be here.”

Moe was born on Oahu, then lived in Washington state for eight years and Las Vegas for three before moving to Kauai the summer ahead of his sophomore year. He was a defensive end in high school. At UH, Moe, who is 6-3 and 270 pounds, has rotated between 3-technique and nose tackle. He has practiced with the first, second and third teams.

“Taking it day by day,” Moe said, “trying to get better every day. Saturday is going to be fun. All of the hard work we put in, we can showcase.”

Of his time with the Warriors, Moe said: “This is a dream. Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to play for UH. Every backpack I took to the airport, I had a UH tag on it. It’s my dream school, I’m excited to be out here.”