5 'Bows Named Academic All-Big West
Hawaii Beat | Sports

5 ’Bows Named Academic All-Big West

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Big West announced its all-academic honorees for its winter sports on Thursday, with five from the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team making the list. Mate Colina, Bernardo da Silva, JoVon McClanahan, Zoar Nedd and Beon Riley all received all-academic recognition. Read more

