5 ’Bows Named Academic All-Big West

The Big West announced its all-academic honorees for its winter sports on Thursday, with five from the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team making the list. Mate Colina, Bernardo da Silva, JoVon McClanahan, Zoar Nedd and Beon Riley all received all-academic recognition.

The five honorees is the program’s most ever. Colina, who graduates this fall with a degree in human development and family studies, earned his fourth straight all-academic award, becoming the second player in Hawaii history after Bobby Nash to achieve that feat.

Da Silva (marketing), McClanahan (entrepreneurship), Nedd (communication) and Riley (business) are all first-time honorees.

Hawaii wraps up at Bryan Clay Invitational

The University of Hawaii track and field team finished its second day in California with the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate and Heptathlon at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Long Beach, Calif.

Kristen LaCosse was one of the top performers for Hawaii, running season best in the 100m hurdles coming across the line at 14.43 to place tenth. Hallee Layman did well in the discus, where she tossed a 169’6”, earning herself a sixth-place finish.

Florence, Moore advance at Bells Beach

Hawaii’s John John Florence and Carissa Moore each advanced at the Rip Curl Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia, on Thursday.

Florence defeated Australia’s Morgan Cibilic 17.77-7.83 in the round of 16, while Moore defeated Australian Stephanie Gilmore 13.67-12.53 in the quarterfinals

Florence and Moore are the only local surfers still alive in the event. Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau and Barron Mamiya were eliminated in the round of 32, and Imaikalani deVault was knocked out in the round of 16. On the women’s side, Malia Manuel, Gabriella Bryan and Luana Silva all lost in the round of 16.