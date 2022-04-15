comscore University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali’i Pontes shuts down Cal State Bakersfield in first start | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali’i Pontes shuts down Cal State Bakersfield in first start

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali’i Pontes pitching.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali’i Pontes pitching.

The University of Hawaii baseball team parlayed Blaze Koali‘i Pontes’ impressive pitching, Jacob Igawa’s three-run double and six hit batsmen into a 7-4 road victory over Cal State Bakersfield at Hardt Field on the CSUB campus. Read more

Previous Story
Hyo Joo Kim leads after 2nd round of Lotte Championship at Hoakalei
Next Story
Television and radio - April 15, 2022

Scroll Up