Exhausted hiker airlifted from Friendship Trail in Kaneohe

Honolulu firefighters rescued a fatigued hiker on the Friendship Trail in Kaneohe this afternoon.

The woman, who had been hiking alone, became exhausted after hiking on the trail for two hours, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

HFD received a distress call about the hiker just before 2 p.m., and rescue personnel who walked up the trail made contact with her at around 2:30 p.m. She did not report any injuries or medical issues.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter extracted the hiker and flew her to a landing zone at Kokokahi YWCA at around 2:40 p.m.