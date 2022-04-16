Paddlers rescued from swamped canoes in waters off Black Point

Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Fire Department personnel rescued a group of men from two swamped six-man canoes this morning about one mile from shore near Black Point.

First responders arrived on the scene at about 10 a.m. and began to search for the distressed paddlers from Diamond Head lookout.

Rescue units used watercraft to make contact with the paddlers, whose canoes had filled with water due to rough weather conditions.

Ocean Safety helped bail the paddlers out of the canoes and secured two of the men on a watercraft. Lifeguards and personnel from HFD escorted the canoes and remaining paddlers to shore.

The men and their canoes were safely on shore by 12:30 p.m.