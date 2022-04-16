comscore Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Police in Greenville, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. >> A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police said the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Police said they are evacuating the mall and working to assess the scene. They did not immediately release additional details.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
UN says boat capsizes off Libya, 35 dead or presumed dead

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up