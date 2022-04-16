comscore Woman, 50, in critical condition after diving incident near Maunalua Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 50, in critical condition after diving incident near Maunalua Bay

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 pm

A woman is in critical condition after she became unresponsive while diving from a tour boat near Maunalua Bay today.

The 50-year-old woman was provided advanced life support by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel, which responded to the incident at around 8:30 a.m. EMS said she had become unresponsive while diving.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

