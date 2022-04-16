Woman, 50, in critical condition after diving incident near Maunalua Bay

A woman is in critical condition after she became unresponsive while diving from a tour boat near Maunalua Bay today.
The 50-year-old woman was provided advanced life support by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel, which responded to the incident at around 8:30 a.m. EMS said she had become unresponsive while diving.
She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.