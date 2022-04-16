comscore Edith Kanakaʻole’s recognition on coin shows she is ‘just as alive now as she’s ever been,’ family says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Edith Kanakaʻole’s recognition on coin shows she is ‘just as alive now as she’s ever been,’ family says

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY EDITH KANAKAʻOLE FOUNDATION Edith Kanaka‘ole is one of five women being featured on U.S. quarters in 2023.

Whenever Kuha‘o Zane dances with Halau o Kekuhi at the Merrie Monarch Festival’s ho‘ike, he always thinks about the Hilo stadium’s namesake — his grandma, Edith Kanaka‘ole. Read more

