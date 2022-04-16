comscore India’s Defense Minister visits Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
India’s Defense Minister visits Oahu

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • INDOPACOM VIA FACEBOOK Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, greeted Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh when he arrived in Honolulu on Tuesday for talks with senior military leaders in Hawaii.

  • COURTESY RAJNATH SINGH’S TWITTER ACCOUNT India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid respect to a statue of Mohandas Gandhi during a visit to Honolulu this week to meet with American military leaders.

India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited top military officials on Oahu this week on the heels of meetings in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Read more

