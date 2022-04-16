India’s Defense Minister visits Oahu
INDOPACOM VIA FACEBOOK
Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, greeted Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh when he arrived in Honolulu on Tuesday for talks with senior military leaders in Hawaii.
COURTESY RAJNATH SINGH’S TWITTER ACCOUNT
India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid respect to a statue of Mohandas Gandhi during a visit to Honolulu this week to meet with American military leaders.
