comscore UH Hilo wins tennis squeaker | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo wins tennis squeaker

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Hilo women’s tennis team swept both doubles matches to edge Cal Lutheran 4-3 at the Seaside Tennis Club at Waimea on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner
Next Story
Television and radio - April 16, 2022

Scroll Up