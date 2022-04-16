Hawaii Beat | Sports UH Hilo wins tennis squeaker By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo women’s tennis team swept both doubles matches to edge Cal Lutheran 4-3 at the Seaside Tennis Club at Waimea on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo women’s tennis team swept both doubles matches to edge Cal Lutheran 4-3 at the Seaside Tennis Club at Waimea on Friday. Julia Barden beat Sophia Gawrite 1-6, 7-6 (2), 8-6 to clinch the win for the Vulcans. Hawaii Hilo’s Hikari Osaki was the other singles winner by defeating Cal Lutheran’s Carolina Groff Hinojosa 6-3, 6-0. Hawaii Hilo is now 5-8 and Cal Lutheran is 10-8 after the nonconference match. HPU beats national tennis rival The Hawaii Pacific men’s tennis team defeated Barry 4-3 at Altamonte Springs, Fla., on Friday. Sharks junior Jan Heine dropped his first set but rallied to defeat the Buccaneers’ Hugo Cazaban 2-6, 6-5, 7-5 to win the match. Hawaii Pacific is 12-1 this season, while the Buccaneers finished their season at 13-4. The Sharks continue their road trip against Saint Leo today at Sanlando Park, Fla. HPU women lose on road The Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team fell to Nova Southeastern 4-1 at Altamonte Springs, Fla., on Friday. HPU doubles teammates Shaline Pipa and Marleen Tigner beat Natalie Espinal and Chantal Nosievici 6-2 and Elodie Busson and Mihoki Miyahara won their match against Diane Follin-Arbelet and Julie Razafindranaly 6-4 to take an early lead before Hawaii Pacific lost all of its singles matches. Hawaii Pacific fell to 12-6, while Nova Southeastern improved to 19-2. Hawaii Pacific faces Saint Leo today at Sanlando Park in Florida. Previous Story Ex-WNBA guard pleads not guilty to strangling former partner Next Story Television and radio - April 16, 2022