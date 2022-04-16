UH Hilo wins tennis squeaker

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo women’s tennis team swept both doubles matches to edge Cal Lutheran 4-3 at the Seaside Tennis Club at Waimea on Friday. Read more

Hawaii Hilo women’s tennis team swept both doubles matches to edge Cal Lutheran 4-3 at the Seaside Tennis Club at Waimea on Friday.

Julia Barden beat Sophia Gawrite 1-6, 7-6 (2), 8-6 to clinch the win for the Vulcans.

Hawaii Hilo’s Hikari Osaki was the other singles winner by defeating Cal Lutheran’s Carolina Groff Hinojosa 6-3, 6-0.

Hawaii Hilo is now 5-8 and Cal Lutheran is 10-8 after the nonconference match.

HPU beats national tennis rival

The Hawaii Pacific men’s tennis team defeated Barry 4-3 at Altamonte Springs, Fla., on Friday.

Sharks junior Jan Heine dropped his first set but rallied to defeat the Buccaneers’ Hugo Cazaban 2-6, 6-5, 7-5 to win the match.

Hawaii Pacific is 12-1 this season, while the Buccaneers finished their season at 13-4.

The Sharks continue their road trip against Saint Leo today at Sanlando Park, Fla.

HPU women lose on road

The Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team fell to Nova Southeastern 4-1 at Altamonte Springs, Fla., on Friday.

HPU doubles teammates Shaline Pipa and Marleen Tigner beat Natalie Espinal and Chantal Nosievici 6-2 and Elodie Busson and Mihoki Miyahara won their match against Diane Follin-Arbelet and Julie Razafindranaly 6-4 to take an early lead before Hawaii Pacific lost all of its singles matches.

Hawaii Pacific fell to 12-6, while Nova Southeastern improved to 19-2.

Hawaii Pacific faces Saint Leo today at Sanlando Park in Florida.