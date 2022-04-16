Hawaii baseball team batters Cal State Bakersfield 20-6

Dallas J Duarte drove in four runs and Stone Miyao hit a grand slam in an 11-run fourth inning to power the University of Hawaii baseball team to a 20-6 rout of Cal State Bakersfield today at Hardt Field in Bakersfield.

The Rainbow Warriors’ season-high eighth victory in a row evened their overall record to 16-16. They are 9-6 in the Big West. It was the second weekend in a row the ’Bows swept a three-game league series. They have won the first three in this seven-game, 13-day road trip in California.

The Roadrunners fell to 14-9 and 7-5.

Andy Archer, who relieved on Thursday, came back to start today. Archer was pulled in the third inning. By then, he already received ample support from the ’Bows’ offense and the Roadrunners’ defense. CSUB committed a school-record eight errors.

The ’Bows will play a nonconference road game against Fresno State on Tuesday, then travel to Northern California ahead of Friday’s series opener against UC Davis.