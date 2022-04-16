Hyo Joo Kim wins LPGA Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club

Hyo Joo Kim birdied the 18th hole to close out a two-shot victory at the LPGA Lotte Championship today at Hoakalei Country Club.

Kim’s wedge from the rough on the closing hole rolled to within a foot of the cup to all but seal the victory over Hinako Shibuno. Kim tapped in the birdie putt to finish off a round of 1-under-par 71 and finished the week at 11 under.

Kim entered the week ranked 13th in the world and earned her fifth career LPGA Tour victory.

Shibuno began the day three shots behind Kim and kept the pressure on with a bogey-free round of 2-under 70. She moved to within a shot going into the final hole when Kim bogeyed No. 17.

Shibuno’s second shot on the par-5 18th fairway caught the top of slope and bounced back into a greenside bunker. Kim avoided trouble off the tee and her touch from off the green set up the closing birdie.

Brianna Do, who earned a spot in the field in the Sunday qualifier, began the final round tied for second but slipped into a tie for 12th with a 77.

Punahou graduate Allisen Corpuz closed her homecoming week with a round of 1-over 73 to finish at 1 over and tied for 18th in the third start of her rookie season.