Punahou, Huntington Beach to meet in Clash of Titans volleyball championship

Punahou and Huntington Beach (Calif.) have a date in the Clash of the Titans finals on Saturday night.

The Buffanblu swept Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 on Saturday morning to finish 3-0 in Pool A. Huntington Beach outlasted Kamehameha in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23 and closed play in Pool B at 3-0.

The Punahou-Huntington Beach title match will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Hemmeter Fieldhouse on the Punahou campus.

Punahou (11-0 ILH) has not lost a set in its three matches. Huntington Beach was pushed to five sets by ‘Iolani and four long sets by Redondo Union (Calif.) during Friday’s matches.

Moanalua is playing Francis Parker (Calif.) and Redondo Union is battling ‘Iolani to complete pool action in noon-time matches.

Fifth- and seven-place matches will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the title match and third-place match at 6:30 p.m.