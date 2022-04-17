Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia expected to set sail for Tahiti Monday

After five days in Hilo, the crews of the Polynesian Voyaging Society canoes, Hokulea and Hikianalia, are forecasting desirable weather conditions for departure to Tahiti Monday.

The canoes are expected to depart Palekai in Hilo before noon.

While in Hilo, the crew has been training, provisioning the canoes and making final voyage preparations. The voyage to Tahiti is slated to take approximately 20 days, but the timetable is dependant on the weather.

Earlier in the voyage, the canoes were stuck at Sand Island on Oahu, where strong winds delayed the voyage for 11 days.

For more details on the Kealikahiki Voyage, visit www.hokulea.com.