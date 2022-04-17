Honolulu firefighters put out 2-alarm blaze in Hauula

The Honolulu Fire Department said it continues to investigate the origin and cause of a two-alarm house fire in Hauula overnight.
Ten units staffed with 43 personnel responded to the 3:45 a.m. call at at 55-017 Kamehameha Highway, HFD said.
Upon arrival six minutes later, firefighters found a vacant, single-story residential structure engulfed in flames.
After securing a water source and initiating an aggresive attack, the fire was reported under control at 4:08 a.m., at which time firefighters were able to determine via a visual search that no occupants were inside.
HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 4:45 a.m. A damage estimate was not immediately available as of this morning.
