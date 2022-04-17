A threat with or without the ball, Kamehameha’s Anuhea Aluli earns Player of the Year honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha’s Anuhea Aluli always seemed to find a way to become a scoring threat.

Whether it was on combination plays, making well-timed runs or going one-on-one, the Warriors’ senior forward was extremely difficult to defend.

Aluli, who finished with seven goals and led Kamehameha to its third consecutive Division I state title and 11th overall, was named Honolulu Star-Advertiser girls soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches.

“She’s just such a talented player,” said Kamehameha coach Missy Moore. “Her movement off the ball is fantastic, she makes the right runs a lot of the time, she’s always looking to combine with her teammates and at times she’s looking at going right at defenders and it’s hard to defend a player of that caliber in the open field, coming at you at that kind of pace.”

Kamehameha had four players on the Stellar Eleven, while state runner-up Punahou and semifinalist Mililani each had three and Campbell placed one.

Aluli is the only repeat first-team selection. She also won the honor as a sophomore and was honorable mention as a freshman. Last season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remember I was confident enough to make varsity my freshman year, but from freshman to sophomore, I gained my confidence in playing against people that were older than me and stronger than me and even smarter than me,” Aluli said.

Aluli developed the goal-scoring mentality when she took up the game at age 5.

“I’ve been playing forward since I started playing soccer, and I’ve always been eager to find the other side of the net,” she said.

Aluli added dribbling past defenders has been “in my system” since she started playing.

Aluli and three Warriors teammates got the hat trick as far as state titles are concerned, but they never had the opportunity for the grand slam because of the pandemic.

“I just wish we had that opportunity my junior year with all the people that we had,” Aluli said. “We had a lot of really talented players that year, too. I’m more sad for our seniors (from last year). I know they wanted another one, too. But at the same time, we’re just grateful to have this year.”

Leila Kahoano and Alohi Ramos, who also started as freshmen for the Warriors and won three state titles, made this year’s first team. Sienna Inouye is the other player who was a part of Kamehameha’s last three championship teams.

“It was a great experience,” Aluli said. “I think we felt a lot of pressure in the past years to win states again and continue the legacy of this program and it was extra special for us this year,” said Aluli, who will play at Oakland University in Michigan next year.

Aluli, Kahoano and Ramos gave the Warriors an elite player in each of the position groups and the trio served as team leaders in an 11-1-0 season.

“Without that COVID year, it’s really important to have senior players step up and guide the other players who haven’t really been around or have much experience,” Moore said.

Joining Aluli as first-team forwards are Punahou junior Ellie Gusman, Campbell senior Cheyenne Mattos and Mililani junior Kailee Wilson. Mattos was the only OIA player to score this season against Mililani, which overwhelmed its conference foes by the combined score of 86-1 in 12 matches.

The midfield is comprised of Punahou sophomore Carly Ann Cormack, Mililani junior Mari Ige and Kamehameha’s Kahoano.

The defenders are Punahou senior Mia Hashimoto, Kamehameha’s Ramos and Mililani senior Kamryn Shigemoto.

Hashimoto was named ILH Defensive Player of the Year, while Shigemoto was tabbed OIA West Player of the Year.

Kamehameha junior Marley Roe is the goalkeeper.

Moore, the Kamehameha coach, was named Coach of the Year.

“That means a lot,” she said. “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I don’t coach for the awards or whatnot. When I get that award, it’s my staff that is really the reason why I got it.”

STELLAR ELEVEN

Forwards

Player of the Year — Anuhea Aluli, Kamehameha, Sr.

Ellie Gusman, Punahou, Jr.

Cheyenne Mattos, Campbell, Sr.

Kailee Wilson, Mililani, Jr.

Midfielders

Carly Ann Cormack, Punahou, So.

Mari Ige, Mililani, Jr.

Leila Kahoano, Kamehameha, Sr.

Defenders

Mia Hashimoto, Punahou, Sr.

Alohi Ramos, Kamehameha, Sr.

Kamryn Shigemoto, Mililani, Sr.

Goalkeeper

Marley Roe, Kamehameha, Jr.

SECOND ELEVEN

Forwards

Kaehukai U’i Kaaihue, King Kekaulike, Sr.

Ryan Kaneko, Kalani, Sr.

Julia Oka, Pearl City, Fr.

Tavena Oliveira, Mililani, So.

Midfielders

Tahia Alexio, ‘Iolani, Sr.

Rylie Echavaria, Moanalua, Jr.

Shelby Hopeau, Kapolei, Sr.

Defenders

Kainani Jacang, Kamehameha, Jr.

Raine Komata, Mililani, Sr.

Keilee Silva, Waiakea, Sr.

Goalkeeper

Kylie Pascual, Punahou, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aiea: Alysa Slayter, Kiara Sugimura

Campbell: Shaylynn Banaay, Kelli Canella

Castle: Lina Miranda

Damien: Breanne Moreilhon

Hilo: Briana-Jean Tanaka

‘Iolani: Kawai‘apo Acopan, Lindsey Nihei, Megan Oshiro

Kahuku: Philicidy Lee

Kailua: Kaena Kiaaina

Kaiser: Malia Felix, Tia Ho, Kalie Otani

Kalaheo: Liv Deeley, Kilinahe Schenk

Kalani: Kaiulani Nishigaya

Kamehameha: Saraya Burghardt, Nikki Mau, Teisha Moe, Taylor Soo

Kamehameha-Hawaii: Nanea Wong Yuen

Kamehameha-Maui: Bella Ayau, Madisun Gouyetes

Kapaa: Sailor Keahiolalo, Hanna Wamsley

Kapolei: Faith Hines

Kauai: Kaleionahe Bukoski, Brianna Ehia, Shania Kelley, Jaeda Planas

Kealakehe: Teysha Ray Spinney-Kuahuia

King Kekaulike: Eliana Akinaka, Puameiti Farm, Madelyn Dougherty

Leilehua: Alexyz Nakamoto

Mid-Pacific: Mackenzie Nitta

Mililani: Tauiai Fuamatu-Maafala, Kiana Muratsuka, Kayla Sato, Kira Watase

Moanalua: Isis Bryant, Zoe Crawford, Maleah Kanayama, Elana Melton

Pac-Five: Kayla Arucan, Ashlyn Dowda-Gates, Aubrey Dunaway, Mia Hironaka, Solala Nasu, Riley Sagapolutele

Pearl City: Maia Santa Monica

Punahou: Brooke Bailey, Nicole Beauchemin, Emily Daehler, Dalen Lau, Ally Yoshimura

Roosevelt: Kaileigh-Ann Ragodos

Waiakea: Kalia Franklin, Kaylie Hashizaki

All-state Girls Soccer by Honolulu Star-Advertiser