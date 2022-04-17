comscore A threat with or without the ball, Kamehameha’s Anuhea Aluli earns Player of the Year honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A threat with or without the ball, Kamehameha’s Anuhea Aluli earns Player of the Year honors

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Anuhea Aluli finished with seven goals and led Kamehameha to its third consecutive Division I state title and 11th overall.

    Anuhea Aluli finished with seven goals and led Kamehameha to its third consecutive Division I state title and 11th overall.

Kamehameha’s Anuhea Aluli always seemed to find a way to become a scoring threat. Whether it was on combination plays, making well-timed runs or going one-on-one, the Warriors’ senior forward was extremely difficult to defend. Read more

