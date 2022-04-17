Hyo Joo Kim stays in control to claim LPGA Lotte crown
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hyo Joo Kim flashed a shaka while holding the Lotte Championship trophy.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hyo Joo Kim raised her wedge after her third shot landed inches from cup. Kim, leading by a shot at the time, putted in for birdie and a two-shot victory at Saturday’s Lotte Championship.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hyo Joo Kim celebrates with fellow golfers on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Hinako Shibuno pitched out of a bunker on 18th hole.
