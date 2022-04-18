Bill to ban use of drones for fishing moves forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bill that would ban the use or possession of drones for fishing is still alive in the state Legislature as this year’s session nears its end.

Senate Bill 2065, which would prohibit the use of the “unmanned aerial vehicles” on, in or near state waters to take aquatic life, passed out of the House of Representatives on April 8 and will be discussed in conference hearings.

The current version of the bill would allow drone users to obtain a permit from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for purposes other than fishing, which is defined as “simple reconnaissance” in the bill.

The growth of drone use, especially for catching ulua, is controversial within the local fishing community. Fishers can attach fishing lines to drones and fly them out hundreds of yards from shore — much farther than they can normally cast from shore without any aid.

But lines cast by drones have created safety concerns for other ocean users, according to DLNR.

“This has resulted in increased interactions with protected species, such as monk seals and turtles, as well as increased user conflicts with boaters, swimmers, divers, surfers, kayakers, and other offshore ocean users,” the department said in its March 29 testimony supporting the bill. “This also impacts human health and safety — people have reported becoming caught by lines in places shore casting cannot reach, boaters have reported concerns with braided line becoming entangled in propellers.”

The DLNR and others also are concerned about the amount of fishing line that’s being left out in the water by inexperienced or inconsiderate drone fishers.

Those who support drone use have said it makes fishing more accessible and that SB 2065 would harm the livelihoods of some commercial fishers and make it harder for older folks to continue fishing.

Others note that SB 2065 would create another state fishing restriction that has been poorly studied — an issue fishers have been concerned about for years.

“This is not to say that there are no impacts by drone fishing activity but, like many of our fishing regulations created in this manner, it is a knee-jerk reaction to respond to the loudest voice,” said written testimony from Brian Funai in opposition to the bill. “The bottom line is that banning drones, or any other fishing technique, based on statements lacking any scientific evidence will eliminate activities that do not cause any of the issues brought up by proponents of this bill.”

The bill in its current form would classify drone use in or near state waters as a petty misdemeanor. In previous versions of the bill, drone use was classified as a felony.