Tech View: Staying safe in the age of remote work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When cameras were first made standard fare on laptop computers a few years back, it was common practice for discerning folks to physically block the camera to ensure they could not be unknowingly spied upon. Read more

When cameras were first made standard fare on laptop computers a few years back, it was common practice for discerning folks to physically block the camera to ensure they could not be unknowingly spied upon.

Typically, this was done very low-tech, usually with a Post-it note. While many chalked up such action to irrational paranoia, the fact of the matter is that hacking a camera was not all that difficult, and many had fallen victim to the scam.

Nowadays, with the proliferation of a remote workforce and its dependence on videoconferencing, this potential security hole has again raised its ugly head.

The potential hack caused such a concern that many laptop manufacturers now include a physical tab or lid that can be slid over the camera lens. While this is effective, anecdotal evidence suggests that it increases the number of calls to support desks from users claiming their cameras don’t work.

If this seems like capitulation to the bad actors on the web, frankly, it is.

For those who don’t have such a lid built onto their cam, the good old Post-it still works and is easy to use. Many organizations now have “camera required” meetings, so completely disconnecting the camera is not feasible, and in the case of laptops, simply not possible.

The etiquette for videoconferences where cameras are not explicitly required is still being developed, but you don’t want to be “that person” who is the only one in the call without video enabled — unless you want to put up a picture of a cat.

Microphones are not as easy, but care should still be taken to ensure they are disabled when not in use to protect your privacy. In fact, Zoom had to release a patch in late 2021 — and again early this year when the first patch didn’t quite work — after it was reported that Mac users’ mics stayed on even after the meeting had ended.

Zoom claimed that it wasn’t spying on users, and we’d tend to take their word for it. After all, they’re not Facebook.

Mics can’t be physically blocked like cams. In fact, many mics actually adjust to situations where they can’t hear as well and automatically turn up their sensiti­vity. The best you can do, in addition to making sure the mic is disabled in the app you’re using, is to turn off the mic at the system level.

This is a fairly easy task for both Windows PCs and Macs.

Speaking of Zoom, it’s provided guidance on steps to take to keep your meetings secure. It’s pretty good, so check it out at 808ne.ws/securezoom. Some of these tips can be applied to other conferencing apps as well, such as requiring a passcode, controlling who can share the screen, muting participants by default and disabling private chat.

———

John Agsalud is an IT expert with more than 25 years of information technology experience. Reach him at jagsalud@live.com.