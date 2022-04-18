comscore Tech View: Staying safe in the age of remote work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Staying safe in the age of remote work

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES / 2020 Teleworkers who use Zoom to connect with the workplace are often confronted with technical difficulties and privacy issues. A model uses a laptop for her Zoom meeting in New York.

    NEW YORK TIMES / 2020

    Teleworkers who use Zoom to connect with the workplace are often confronted with technical difficulties and privacy issues. A model uses a laptop for her Zoom meeting in New York.

  • New York Times / 2020 Teleworkers who use Zoom to connect with the workplace are often confronted with technical difficulties and privacy issues. A model uses a laptop for her Zoom meeting in New York.

    New York Times / 2020

    Teleworkers who use Zoom to connect with the workplace are often confronted with technical difficulties and privacy issues. A model uses a laptop for her Zoom meeting in New York.

When cameras were first made standard fare on laptop computers a few years back, it was common practice for discerning folks to physically block the camera to ensure they could not be unknowingly spied upon. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 7 – March 12, 2022

Scroll Up