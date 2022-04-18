BTS ends Las Vegas concert series with a major announcement

BTS revealed the release date for its next studio album this weekend at a concert in Las Vegas.

During the South Korean boy band’s fourth and final consecutive show at Allegiant Stadium, a dynamic montage of scenes from BTS music videos played onscreen. The dramatic teaser video culminated with the words “We are bulletproof,” followed by a date: June 10, 2022.

According to Billboard, the pop sensation’s record label, Big Hit Music, confirmed the pending arrival of the band’s new album in a statement posted on Weverse on Sunday. It’s unclear if “We Are Bulletproof” is the title of the project, as the confident phrase has been part of BTS’ music and brand since the group’s inception.

“BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022,” Big Hit Music announced, according to Billboard.

“Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

The official announcement comes a day after BTS wrapped its mini Las Vegas residency, Permission to Dance on Stage, which ran from April 8-9 and again April 15-16. The “Butter” hitmakers debuted their Permission to Dance Onstage set at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium last year.

Earlier this month, BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, where it was nominated for pop duo/group performance for the second year in a row. In 2021, the septet’s hit single “Dynamite” was bested by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.” This time around, Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” prevailed over “Butter.”

RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope also took the Grammys stage this year for a smooth, jazzy rendition of “Butter,” featuring a cameo from “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo.

“Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself,” said BTS member RM last weekend during one of the group’s Vegas shows.

“But, you know, why give a s—- about it? … We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs,” he said, referencing their fans. “The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies, they’re really important, but that wasn’t the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things, right?”