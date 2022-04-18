comscore ILH baseball is a Hawaii’s hotbed for recruiting talent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
ILH baseball is a Hawaii’s hotbed for recruiting talent

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou's Kaikea Harrison, above, is headed to Texas A&M while Mid-Pacific's Kodey Shojinaga is committed to Kansas.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Kaikea Harrison, above, is headed to Texas A&M while Mid-Pacific’s Kodey Shojinaga is committed to Kansas.

  JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 7 Maryknoll outfielder Matthew Miura has committed to Hawaii.

    JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 7

    Maryknoll outfielder Matthew Miura has committed to Hawaii.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2 Maryknoll's Parker Grant, a 6-foot-1 pitcher, has committed to Kansas.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2

    Maryknoll’s Parker Grant, a 6-foot-1 pitcher, has committed to Kansas.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pac's Kodey Shojinaga pitching.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mid-Pac’s Kodey Shojinaga pitching.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 8 Iolani's Zac Tenn pitching.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 8

    Iolani’s Zac Tenn pitching.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2 Saint Louis' Aiva Arquette is one of three Hawaii players who committed to the University of Washington.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2

    Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette is one of three Hawaii players who committed to the University of Washington.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 7 Prep feature Beau Sylvester, Kamehameha baseball catcher.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 7

    Prep feature Beau Sylvester, Kamehameha baseball catcher.

With the ILH second-round baseball tournament underway, four of the seven teams in Division I will see their season end this week. Read more

