A breath of ‘fresh’ air

I’ve long held an aversion to simple carbohydrates because of their hidden high sugar content, so while others are drawn to pasta, pastries, waffles and the like, I can easily pass on all of the above.

When I heard about Fresh Bites Hawaii’s focus on mochi waffles as a centerpiece for a menu, I thought the food would be gimmicky, but it is quite legit. I was surprised by how well the waffles worked in tandem with the savory and the sweet, in texture and in flavor.

The small, casual café is among tenants at Old Stadium Square in Moiliili. When I visited, there was ample seating because they appear to do bigger business with clientele for takeout and delivery service.

They’re mostly open to serve a breakfast and lunch crowd, with hours extending into the early dinner on weekends. I’m not an early riser, so brunch hours are fine with me. That’s when you can enjoy the best of both of worlds at Fresh Bites: entrées of breakfast waffles plus poke bowls.

There are several eggs Benedict options built on mochi waffles, including kalua pork ($13.95), Portuguese sausage with tomato and spinach ($13.95), and Canadian bacon ($11.95) versions. The waffles are a pleasant replacement for English muffins that are difficult to saw through and require a hard bite. Mochi waffles defi-nitely have lazy diner appeal with their softer texture and a mild sweetness that offer a nice counterpoint to salty breakfast meats. Those Benedicts come with a choice of salad, white rice or tater tots.

More traditionally, waffles form a base for dessert-like options of fresh fruit, ice cream and haupia. A cocoa-flavored brownie waffle ($11.95) is topped with sliced bananas, strawberries and blueberries, chocolate gelato, and dusted with Oreo cookie powder.

A lightly flavored matcha waffle ($11.95) also comes with fruit and ube ice cream, while haupia and fresh fruit tops a Hawaiian-style ($11.95) selection.

One item fans keep coming back for are the arabiki sau sage waffle dogs (two pieces, $4.95), a treat finished with drizzles of mayo and kabayaki sauce, plus bonito flakes.

The sweetness of the waffle balances out the savory aspects.

Beyond the world of waffles, there is an açaí bowl ($9.95); and breakfast toast topped with avocado spread and smoked salmon ($13.95, avocado spread and cherry tomatoes ($10.95), or egg salad with avocado slices ($10.95). Each is accompanied by a small salad.

More everyday favorites come in the form of poke and chirashi bowls. After zeroing in on your choice of a limited number of popular fish and seafood — ahi, Atlantic salmon or hamachi ($11.95 each) or tako ($8.95) — you can build your bowl on a base of sushi rice or greens, and take your pick of eight poke sauces ranging from Hawaii-style limu, to ginger onion, spicy mayo or creamy wasabi mayo.

Seafood lovers can also treat themselves to more luxe bowls of bara chirashi ($17.95) comprising pieces of all four of the house seafood selections plus tamago, masago and ikura, or Bites chirashi don ($19.95) with sashimi-size portions of seafood, plus tamago and ikura over sushi rice.

Dessert takes the form of photogenic bubble mochi waffle sundaes ($8.95), with fresh fruit and a choice of the day’s selection of gelato, ice cream or açaí.

And don’t forget the cafe’s third leg for success, a menu of coffee and teas covering a range of flavored lattes starting at $3.95, to refreshing lilikoi calamansi or strawberry lime green teas ($4.95 each).

Considering the cafe’s small size, there is a lot to discover here.

Fresh Bites Hawaii

2334 S. King St., Honolulu

Food: ***½

Service: ***½

Ambiance: **½

Value: ****

Call: 808-425-4574

Hours:8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

Prices: About $40 for two

Nadine Kam’s restaurant visits are unannounced and paid for by Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Follow Nadine on Instagram (@nadinekam) or on YouTube (youtube.com/nadinekam).