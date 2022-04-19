A colorful medley

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adding a potato to this colorful mix of vegetables gives it a little starchy boost. You won’t have to use any cornstarch to thicken the sauce.

Vary the proportions to your liking. If you have a one-dish meal in mind, use more potatoes and throw in a protein such as tofu. For even cooking and prettiest presentation, take the time to slice your ingredients into uniform pieces.

The addition of vinegar at the very end brightens the dish with a little jolt of tartness.

Potato-Pepper Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 large onion, sliced

• 1 large russet potato, peeled and cut into thick matchsticks, about 2 cups

• 1/4 cup water

• 2 cups sliced celery

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon mushroom seasoning (see note)

• 5 cups sliced bell peppers, a mix of colors is nice (about 4 whole peppers)

• 1 tablespoon vinegar

Directions:

Heat oil in wok or large skillet. Add onion; stir-fry until translucent.

Add potato; toss. Add water little by little, letting potato steam and soften.

When potato is easily pierced with a fork (but not too soft), add celery. Sprinkle with salt, sugar and mushroom seasoning; toss. Add bell peppers and stir-fry just until peppers are crisp-tender. Stir in vinegar.

Serves 8.

Note: Mushroom seasoning is a dried mix made with vegetable extracts (used as a flavor booster in vegetarian cooking). Find it in Asian markets. As a substitute, use vegetable bouillon.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 90 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.