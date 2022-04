Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While new restaurants are opening around the island, other eateries simply switched locations. Read more

While new restaurants are opening around the island, other eateries simply switched locations. Check out the following businesses’ updated addresses.

An iconic café

While still in Kaimuki, Koko Head Café moved into its new location at 1120 12th Ave. (former location of 12th Ave Grill). The brunch spot is currently open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Enjoy classics like ricotta pancakes ($16), cornflake French toast ($20) and breakfast bibimbap ($20). Follow the biz on Instagram (@kokoheadcafe) for brunch and drink specials. Call 808-732-8920 or visit kokoheadcafe.com for more information.

Big dipper

Dipped by Dee (99-080 Kauhale St.), known for its chocolate-dipped sweets, recently relocated from its former location on Sand Island Access Road to Aiea. The biz still offers caramel apples ($9-$12), specialty apples ($13-$16), strawberry “berry bitez” ($15-$17) and strawberry mini boxes ($13-$17). Keep your eyes peeled for new products like the spring assorted strawberry mini box ($17) with flavors like circus animal, ube Oreo, strawberry shortcake and more. Ice cream Mickey ($16) and pink Minnie ($15) specialty apples are also currently available. Call 808-913-8083 or visit dbd808.company.site to learn more.

On Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine Café (1221 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 111) moved from Market City Shopping Center to the Ala Moana area. The biz is popular for its fluffy soufflé pancakes ($11.75-$13.75) and signature Assam milk teas. New menu items include Taiwanese-style castella cakes, espresso coffee and more fruit- and vegetable-based smoothies. Castella cakes — available in flavors like matcha azuki and coffee almond — can last in the refrigerator for 72 hours. The most popular flavors are lava chocolate and cheesy cheese ($10 half, $18 regular size).

To learn more, call 808-739-9988 or visit cloud9cafehi.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).