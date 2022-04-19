You’ll crave this croquette

These croquettes have what may just be the perfect texture combination: crispy outsides and tender insides. Made from simple ingredients, they’re also a great use of leftovers, putting to work those halves of onion and bell pepper from last night’s dinner, and any remaining salmon, though you can also use canned (boneless works best).

The filling maybe a little delicate when you put it together, but a quick pop in the fridge or freezer makes it easier to work with.

Serve the croquettes alone as an appetizer with tartar sauce or hot sauce, or make them a bigger meal alongside grits.

Salmon Croquettes

Ingredients:

• 1 (14-ounce) can boneless, skinless salmon or 1 pound cooked salmon

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1/2 green bell pepper, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup diced onion

• 1 garlic clove, grated

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

• 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay

• 1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus more for serving

• 1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

• 2 teaspoons seasoning of choice, such as onion powder, garlic powder, paprika or a combination

• Vegetable or canola oil, for frying

• Tartar sauce, for serving (optional)

Directions:

If using canned salmon, drain and discard the liquid. Flake the salmon into a large bowl; set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium and sauté peppers and onions until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds; let cool slightly.

Add the sautéed veggies to the bowl with the salmon, along with 1 egg, 1/4 cup flour, the parsley, seafood seasoning, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for 20 minutes, or pop into the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes.

Using your hands, shape the chilled mixture into 1-inch-thick patties Set up three separate plates or shallow bowls: one filled with the remaining 1/4 cup flour, another with the egg and a third with the panko.

Season the panko with the seasoning of your choice, then lightly dip each croquette into the flour, egg then panko, coating to cover. Set the croquettes aside. Wipe out the same pan, and heat about 1/4 cup vegetable or canola oil over medium. Drop a breadcrumb in the oil, and see if it sizzles.

Gently place croquettes in oil, making sure not to crowd the pan, and pan fry until golden brown on both sides, about 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and serve warm, with tartar sauce or hot sauce if desired.

Total time: 30 minutes; makes 2 main-course servings, 4 appetizer servings.