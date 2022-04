Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IQ 360 has hired Ian Tsang as an account coordinator in its Honolulu office. Tsang will provide ongoing marketing and communica­- tions support for various client campaigns. Most recently, he was social media account manager for Hoops and Food. He is also the founder of the Honu Elite Racing Team, a semiprofessional racing team that sponsors top runners in Hawaii.

Hawaii Pacific University has appointed Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Arthur “Joe” Logan as the university’s senior director of military affairs effective in March. Logan will serve as the chief liaison between HPU’s military campus programs and the U.S. military branches. Logan has 41 years of military service in Hawaii and abroad. He retired in December 2019 as adjutant general of the state Department of Defense.

